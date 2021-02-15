Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Maximus by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 85,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Maximus by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Maximus by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 147,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,152 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMS stock opened at $83.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $84.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

MMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $848,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $783,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

