Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $11.77 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 112.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,248 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 119.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after buying an additional 2,497,867 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,558,000 after purchasing an additional 802,493 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,025,000 after purchasing an additional 50,370 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,735,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Cleveland Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

In related news, Director Celso L. White acquired 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $44.36 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

