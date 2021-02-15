Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1,013.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,672 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 235,435 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

NYSE:BK opened at $41.93 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

