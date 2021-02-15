Loom Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34.58 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $92.40 million and $34.58 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0952 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00065849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.71 or 0.00933483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00049111 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,322.53 or 0.04975874 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00023830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00016986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Loom Network

LOOM is a token. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

