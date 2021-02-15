Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Update

Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the January 14th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

LONCF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 44,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,532. Loncor Resources has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $55.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.

Loncor Resources (OTCMKTS:LONCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Loncor Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Yindi project located in the southern part of the Archean Ngayu Greenstone Belt; and the Makapela project situated in the western part of the Archean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

