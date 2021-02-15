Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the January 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,586,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GTSIF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 2,451,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,120. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Lobe Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.18.

About Lobe Sciences

Lobe Sciences Ltd., a growth-oriented technology and services company, provides real estate, financial, management, intellectual property, and branding support to licensed cannabis businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Greenstar Biosciences Corp. and changed its name to Lobe Sciences Ltd.

