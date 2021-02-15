Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the January 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,586,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS GTSIF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 2,451,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,120. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Lobe Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.18.
About Lobe Sciences
