LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIVX shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LiveXLive Media stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $346.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. LiveXLive Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 27,200 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $51,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,489,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,997.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 19,255 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $55,839.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,839.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 101,477 shares of company stock worth $247,877. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in LiveXLive Media by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in LiveXLive Media by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

