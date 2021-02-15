Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $84.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $84.21.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

