Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,908 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Littelfuse worth $28,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS opened at $274.71 on Monday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.49. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.29, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $1,887,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total transaction of $2,415,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,342.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,170,274 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

