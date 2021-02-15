Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the January 14th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,245,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:LTUM traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,572. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.74.
Lithium Company Profile
See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.