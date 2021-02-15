Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the January 14th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,245,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LTUM traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,572. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.74.

Lithium Company Profile

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 1,440 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 20 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada.

