Liquid Strategies LLC Has $31.68 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Liquid Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Liquid Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Liquid Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $31,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,941. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.27 and its 200-day moving average is $116.46.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

