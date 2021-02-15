Lincoln National Corp Sells 925 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,793,000 after buying an additional 2,015,330 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 68.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,813,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,307,000 after buying an additional 733,837 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,456,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,892,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,439.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 176,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after buying an additional 164,784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $74.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $74.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

