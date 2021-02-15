Lincoln National Corp Sells 673 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after acquiring an additional 64,653 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $110.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.09. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $112.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.