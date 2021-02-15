Lincoln National Corp Sells 35 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,535,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,530 shares of company stock worth $26,191,080. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $807.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $785.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $736.68. The company has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

