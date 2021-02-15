Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $313.00 on Monday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $318.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.26. The stock has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

