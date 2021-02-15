Lincoln National Corp Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.13% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 180,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.5% in the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 81,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA POCT opened at $28.10 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.