Lincoln National Corp Cuts Position in United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $39.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84. United States Oil Fund, LP has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $91.40.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

