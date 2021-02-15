Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Director Sells $1,083,390.62 in Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,088.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LGND opened at $172.46 on Monday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $57.24 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.90.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,777,000.

LGND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.