Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $149.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.63 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $165.23. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.09.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

