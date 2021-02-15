Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 102.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $11.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

