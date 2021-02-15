Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,497,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 231,858 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 3.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $252,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 358,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 128,091 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 147,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.89. 213,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $30.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

