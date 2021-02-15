Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,053,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,145 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare comprises about 1.1% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 1.95% of Tenet Healthcare worth $82,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $24,510,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,790,000 after purchasing an additional 295,744 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 403.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 278,850 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 45.4% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 841,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 262,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on THC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NYSE:THC traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -383.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $52.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,324,806.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.