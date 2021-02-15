Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.6% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,576 shares of company stock valued at $11,381,053 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

AMZN stock opened at $3,277.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,232.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,198.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.