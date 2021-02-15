LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.62% from the company’s current price.

LXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €63.50 ($74.71).

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) stock opened at €60.78 ($71.51) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 6.28. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12 month high of €66.70 ($78.47). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €63.12 and a 200 day moving average of €54.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

