Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,010. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.77. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $158.91. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

