Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $1,172,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Lam Research by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,257 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,258. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $586.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $516.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.95. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $597.74.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.