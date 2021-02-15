Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $4.40 Million Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 266,501 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Stratasys as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSYS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 75.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stratasys by 9.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stratasys by 57.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 81,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,565 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Stratasys by 133.7% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 95,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 54,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Stratasys by 102.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 424,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSYS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 82,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,979. Stratasys Ltd. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. Stratasys’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSYS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

