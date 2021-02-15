Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,340 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,340 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSD. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,239,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $879,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,368,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

NYSEARCA:FTSD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,748. Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.79.

