Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,836 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.49. The stock had a trading volume of 131,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,455. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $207.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.29 and its 200 day moving average is $182.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

