Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,176 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,176 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,140,586. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.