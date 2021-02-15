Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given a $13.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a focus list rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $7.38 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 51.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

