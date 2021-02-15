Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the January 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of KGSPY stock traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $67.15. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 892. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average is $83.43. Kingspan Group has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $99.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KGSPY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

