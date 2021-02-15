King DAG (KDAG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $70,273.00

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, King DAG has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One King DAG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a market capitalization of $16.24 million and $70,273.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get King DAG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00060199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00273229 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00086019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00090828 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00095369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.47 or 0.00446725 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.22 or 0.00188260 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

King DAG Token Trading

King DAG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.