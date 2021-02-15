Kin Achieves Market Capitalization of $128.94 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Kin has traded up 86.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Kin has a market cap of $128.94 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00055646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.68 or 0.00274685 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00089160 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00075704 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.48 or 0.00317743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kin Coin Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

