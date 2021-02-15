Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given a C$28.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KEY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Keyera currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.65.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$26.06 on Friday. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$10.04 and a 1 year high of C$36.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.59. The firm has a market cap of C$5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 253.63%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

