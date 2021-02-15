KeyCorp Weighs in on XPO Logistics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.96.

Shares of XPO opened at $121.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.94, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.31. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

