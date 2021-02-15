KeeperDAO (ROOK) Hits Market Capitalization of $24.15 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded up 64.8% against the US dollar. One KeeperDAO token can now be bought for $662.87 or 0.01404584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $24.15 million and approximately $23.70 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00053959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.97 or 0.00269043 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00078426 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00085120 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00091722 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00190543 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,610.85 or 0.86052568 BTC.

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

