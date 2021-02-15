Keep4r (KP4R) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $127,216.00

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Keep4r has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $127,216.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep4r token can now be purchased for about $12.99 or 0.00027053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00057332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.12 or 0.00270999 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00085685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00075379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00089745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.67 or 0.00392958 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00186046 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,607 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

Keep4r can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.