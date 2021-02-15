Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the January 14th total of 972,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kaleyra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the fourth quarter worth about $19,574,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,173,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 237,700 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 6.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

KLR traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 39,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,034. Kaleyra has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

