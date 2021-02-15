Juggernaut Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Juggernaut token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $489,784.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00059207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00275213 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00089140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00089694 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00094377 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.24 or 0.00401885 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.00189194 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

Juggernaut can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

