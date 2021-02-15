JTC PLC (JTC.L) (LON:JTC) Sets New 12-Month High at $650.00

JTC PLC (JTC.L) (LON:JTC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 650 ($8.49) and last traded at GBX 643.15 ($8.40), with a volume of 729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 642 ($8.39).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JTC PLC (JTC.L) in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 579.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 529.17. The firm has a market cap of £788.00 million and a P/E ratio of 37.99.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

