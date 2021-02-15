JTC PLC (JTC.L) (LON:JTC) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

JTC PLC (JTC.L) (LON:JTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JTC PLC (JTC.L) in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

JTC PLC (JTC.L) stock opened at GBX 656 ($8.57) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of £803.74 million and a P/E ratio of 38.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 579.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 529.17. JTC PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 656 ($8.57).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

