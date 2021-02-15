JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $140.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on XPO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.96.

XPO stock opened at $121.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.94, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.8% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

