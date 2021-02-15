JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $220.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.77.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $187.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.52 and a 200 day moving average of $145.72. The firm has a market cap of $340.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.03, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.