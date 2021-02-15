JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $310.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $249.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded PayPal from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.59.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $298.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.55 and a 200 day moving average of $211.14. PayPal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $302.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.