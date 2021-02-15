JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€160.00” Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €189.00 ($222.35) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €174.45 ($205.24).

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €159.30 ($187.41) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €157.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €149.59. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

