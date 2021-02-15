Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lessened by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.8% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $166.58 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $438.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.09.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.