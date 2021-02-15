John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JMSB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JMSB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
JMSB remained flat at $$16.25 during trading hours on Friday. John Marshall Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86.
About John Marshall Bancorp
See Also: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for John Marshall Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Marshall Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.