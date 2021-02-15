John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a growth of 72.8% from the January 14th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of PDT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.12. 578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,776. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 117,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 89,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 54.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.