John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 400 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 252.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,371,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $84,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,180 shares of company stock valued at $5,365,465. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MTSI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.67. The stock had a trading volume of 24,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,466. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.36.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

